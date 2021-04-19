Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,556.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

COPX stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,047. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.