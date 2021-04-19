Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 2.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.69. 1,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $20.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

