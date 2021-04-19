Proton (XPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $555,601.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Proton has a total market cap of $64.23 million and approximately $555,601.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00088578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.98 or 0.00649442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

