ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €17.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.59 ($20.70).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €18.18 ($21.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a 1-year high of €18.61 ($21.89). The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.30.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

