ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 13.77% of ProShares UltraShort Health Care worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RXD opened at $8.10 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.
About ProShares UltraShort Health Care
