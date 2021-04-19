ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 13.77% of ProShares UltraShort Health Care worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXD opened at $8.10 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

