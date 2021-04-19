ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 117.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

TQQQ opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $111.99.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

