ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $96.46 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62.

