Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis updated its FY21 guidance to $3.98-4.04 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.98-4.04 EPS.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

