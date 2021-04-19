Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

