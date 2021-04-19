Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,175 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $891.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

