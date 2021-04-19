Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Scientific Games worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

SGMS opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

