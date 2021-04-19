Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,298 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Yelp worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.40 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

