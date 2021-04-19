Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.33. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.49. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $91.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

