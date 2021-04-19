Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of HealthStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in HealthStream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

