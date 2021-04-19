Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 456 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

