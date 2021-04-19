Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Titan International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE TWI opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $623.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.