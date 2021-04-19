Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Titan International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TWI opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $623.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
