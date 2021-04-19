Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CryoLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of CRY opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

