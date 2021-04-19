Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,700 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

