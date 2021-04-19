Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 14,116 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.28 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

