PressOne Hits Market Cap of $14.41 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $9,231.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

