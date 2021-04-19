Presima Inc. Purchases 78,560 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,560 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 11.5% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $86,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.45. 8,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,511. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

