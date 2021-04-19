Presima Inc. Invests $299,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Presima Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.20. 3,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

