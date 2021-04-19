Presima Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.27% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.13. 7,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.