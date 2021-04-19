Presima Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Presima Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

