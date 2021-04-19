Presima Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

