Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

