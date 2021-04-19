PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $173.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $168.96. 19,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,472. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

