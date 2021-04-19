PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PPD opened at $46.27 on Monday. PPD has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in PPD by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPD by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

