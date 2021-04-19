Portion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $611,286.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $611,286.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.13 or 0.06411116 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

