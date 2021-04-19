Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.36

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $13.95. Porch Group shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 68,954 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

