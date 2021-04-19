Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $321.63 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00010623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $321.63 million and $24.24 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

