Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $275.19 million and $15.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00478524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

