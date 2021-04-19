Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.54.

LRCX traded down $31.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $612.06. 81,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $581.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

