Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $7.13 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $176.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.