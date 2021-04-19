Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,721 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05.

