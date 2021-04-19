Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,992 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,440,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

