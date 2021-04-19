Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 524.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,442. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

