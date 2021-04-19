Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,830 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $30,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,033,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

