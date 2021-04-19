Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 61,595 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 2.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $41,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

The Boeing stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,184. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.74. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

