Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 20,540 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,513.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.58. 54,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

