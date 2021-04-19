POA 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.42 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, POA has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $26.81 million and $2.42 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,748,280 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.