PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Million

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $37,144.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00638902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.99 or 0.06529792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040939 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

