Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,188,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 5,290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,882.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PLLIF remained flat at $$5.97 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

