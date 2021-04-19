Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 982.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PM opened at $92.91 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $93.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

