Phantomx Achieves Market Cap of $77,271.07 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $77,271.07 and approximately $18.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.56 or 0.00531132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.49 or 0.03664450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000127 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

