Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.