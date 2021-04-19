Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PBT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,153,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.