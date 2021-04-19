Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of PBT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
