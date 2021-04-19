PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PEP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 60,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

