Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

