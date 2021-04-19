PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,259,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 143,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PFLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

